BOSCH Automotive Aftermarket (AA) has partnered with Teach for the Philippines (TFP) to help children develop basic literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills through the #CareforEducation campaign. The initiative tackles the challenges of providing education to children in impoverished communities of the Philippines.

“We believe that children are the next generation of leaders. Bosch AA supports this by providing quality education through this campaign. The partnership with TFP is divided into two — Functional Literacy Program (FLP) and Batang Bayani Program (BBP) — dedicated to 700 students and 500 parents of the students,” said Bosch AA ASEAN Vice-President Marcio Coelho. “Learning never stops, and we look forward to working alongside TFP to equip children with the right knowledge and positive behavior toward learning and development.”

FLP through TFP provides an early-grade intervention program for Reading and Math — subject areas that are critical for academic success in the Philippines. BBP, on the other hand, aims at encouraging children to practice positive behavior toward learning at home.

“As an organization, TFP works with progressive champions like Bosch AA to ensure that all Filipino children benefit from an inclusive, relevant, and excellent education. Literacy and life skills, in particular, are critical to develop at an early age. Investments in these skills will help pave the way for our children to succeed in the 21st century. Through Bosch AA’s support, we can influence the lives of public school students all across the country,” said TFP Co-Founder and CEO Clarissa Isabelle Delgado.

The campaign is part of Bosch’s Care For Life initiative, contributing to vulnerable children’s welfare in the ASEAN region. It is supported by Bosch Primavera, a charitable organization founded by Bosch associates, helping children from all over the world since 1990. The launch of #CareForEducation in the Philippines marks the third country where the ASEAN-wide Care For Life campaign has rolled out, after Singapore and Indonesia. Plans are afoot for Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand — focusing on road safety, health of children, and clean air, respectively. For more information, visit https://teachforthephilippines.com/.