Jetour holds 2nd Media Pet Day

1 of 4

IN LINE with the International Dog Day last Aug. 26, Jetour Auto Philippines, Inc. (JAPI) held its second annual Media Pet Day recently. “The event reaffirmed a heartwarming tradition, bringing together media partners, their beloved furry friends, and the Jetour family for a memorable day dedicated to celebrating bonds and championing responsible pet ownership,” said JAPI in a release. The company maintained that this gathering has become a “cornerstone of JAPI’s community engagement, reflecting a deep understanding of the Filipino lifestyle where pets are cherished members of the family.”

Guests and their pets engaged in a series of activities, including exciting games, friendly contests, and interactive sessions designed to strengthen the bond between owners and their companions. The pet-friendly atmosphere of Barkhaus Eastwood provided “the perfect playground for pets to socialize and for their owners to unwind and connect with fellow animal lovers.”

JAPI Marketing Director Cherry May Moreno-De Los Santos said, “We’re so happy to see you all back and to see familiar human and furry faces, and also some new additions to the family,” she said. “We at JAPI are proud and joyful that this event has the makings of a beloved annual tradition. It speaks volumes about the community we are building together. Much like the lifelong relationship we humans have with our beloved animal companions, we aim for Jetour’s relationship with our customers to also be a lifelong, loving affair built on trust and loyalty.”

All Jetour dealerships are pet-friendly, “a welcoming space where families can shop for their next vehicle without leaving their beloved furry companions behind,” the company maintained.