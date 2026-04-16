JOLLIBEE FOODS Corp. (JFC) said its Korean coffee brand Compose Coffee saw strong initial demand during its debut in Taiwan.

“We are encouraged by the strong early response to Compose Coffee’s proposition in Taiwan. We believe the brand has unlimited potential to become a leading global brand,” Jollibee Group International Chief Executive Officer Richard Shin said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said customers began lining up as early as 8 a.m., with foot traffic increasing throughout the day. At peak hours, the store sold about one cup every 20 seconds, while wait times reached up to two hours.

First-day sales reached about NT$70,000.

JFC said it is reviewing pre-opening turnout to refine operations ahead of the official launch.

The company said the brand’s store format and value-led menu are designed for replication across international markets, supporting its expansion plans in the coffee segment, including its previously announced entry into the Philippines this year.

Earlier this year, JFC’s subsidiary Fresh N’ Famous Foods, Inc. signed a master franchise agreement to launch Compose Coffee in the Philippines.

Compose Coffee, founded in South Korea in 2014, operates about 3,000 stores. The brand is expected to be integrated into JFC’s Philippine portfolio to expand its beverage business.

The company said Compose Coffee has begun supplying pour-over coffee to all rooms of a 500-room hotel in Madrid under a new partnership, which is expected to generate recurring revenue.

In a separate statement, JFC said the Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has approved its planned acquisition of All Day Fresh Co., Ltd., operator of the Shabu All Day hot pot chain in South Korea, through its 70%-owned subsidiary Jolli-K Co., Ltd.

“Securing Korea FTC approval is an important milestone that advances our planned acquisition of Shabu All Day. This investment strengthens our Korea growth platform and reflects our focus on scalable, high-return concepts that support profitable growth for the Jollibee Group,” Jollibee Group Global President and Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

Upon completion of the transaction, Shabu All Day is expected to add about 2% to JFC’s revenue, 8% to global earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), and 1% to store count.

Elevation Equity Partners Korea Ltd. and JFC formed a partnership in August 2024 through the acquisition of Compose Coffee. Elevation holds a 30% effective stake in Jolli-K and remains JFC’s strategic partner.

Separately, JFC said its subsidiary Highlands Coffee posted strong performance, with 2025 revenue growing at a high double-digit rate from 2024.

On a like-for-like basis, this translated to high single-digit same-store sales growth in the first quarter of 2026 from a year earlier.

The company said it maintained strong store-level profitability, supported by cost discipline and an efficient operating model.

Its largely company-owned store network allows for closer operational adjustments and improved unit economics, supporting expansion into more capital-efficient formats.

Digital channels also contributed to growth, with most sales coming from third-party delivery platforms, while Highlands Coffee’s own application continues to expand its share.

“Highlands Coffee’s market leadership and continued strong performance are a strong validation of our brand and business model. We’re seeing robust and improving store performance and continued traction across channels, supported by disciplined execution and compelling unit economics,” Highlands Coffee Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Thai said in a separate statement.

“As we scale, our priority is to keep raising the bar on consistency and customer experience — while investing in the capabilities that will sustain long-term growth, including product innovation, operational excellence, and digital,” he added.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in JFC rose 2.81% to close at P164.50 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno