THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is giving corporations more time to submit their annual financial statements (AFS) to align with the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) extension for income tax filings.

“The SEC is giving corporations more time to submit their AFS with the SEC so that they may take advantage of the extension provided by the BIR,” SEC Chairperson Francisco Ed. Lim said in a statement on Thursday.

“Beyond the alignment, we want to provide corporations ample time to finalize their reports and ensure the accuracy and completeness of information provided in their financial statements,” he added.

The BIR earlier extended the deadline for filing the 2025 Annual Income Tax Return and required attachments to May 15, prompting the SEC to revise its own timelines, as financial statements filed with the Commission must first be stamped or acknowledged by the tax agency.

Under the revised schedule, the deadline for submitting AFS for domestic and foreign corporations with a fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2025 has been moved to June 15 from May 29.

The updated schedule covers all corporations, including branch offices, representative offices, regional headquarters, and regional operating headquarters of foreign firms, as well as those under SEC extension offices.

For brokers and dealers, the deadline for filing SEC Form 52-AR with the AFS attached has been moved to May 15 from April 30.

Issuers with securities listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, non-listed issuers, public companies, and other entities covered under Section 17.2 of Republic Act No. 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code, may file their annual reports (SEC Form 17-A) with the AFS attached until May 15.

The SEC said the AFS must be filed through its Electronic Filing and Submission Tool (eFAST).

It added that companies that submitted their AFS through the BIR’s online system must attach the system-generated transaction reference number or confirmation receipt as proof that the file was successfully uploaded. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno