THE PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE (PSE) on Monday updated the composition of its key indices, adding RL Commercial REIT, Inc. (RCR) to the PSE index (PSEi) and removing Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI).

The PSEi tracks the 30 largest and most actively traded common stocks listed on the local bourse, providing a benchmark for the Philippine equity market.

The PSE Dividend Yield Index (DivY), meanwhile, includes 20 firms that consistently provide high-yield dividends.

For the 20-member PSE MidCap Index, which measures the performance of mid-sized companies using defined standards for liquidity and market capitalization, AGI and Apex Mining Co., Inc. (APX) were added, while DoubleDragon Corp. and RCR were removed.

In sector-specific indices, the property index will now include Premiere Island Power REIT Corporation (PREIT), and the mining and oil index will include Benguet Corp. (BC).

No companies were added to the financials, industrials, or services sectors. Notable removals include National Reinsurance Corporation of the Philippines from financials, and AgriNurture, Inc. (ANI), ATN Holdings, Inc. (ATN), and Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (PIZZA) from industrials.

“All changes to the PSE Indices shall be effected on February 2, 2026,” the exchange said.

Updates to the indices are typically based on changes in market capitalization and trading liquidity, ensuring that benchmark indices remain representative of the market. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno