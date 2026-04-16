All Of The Noise presents live sessions, conferences

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ALL OF THE NOISE — a Manila-based music showcase and conference — is back. This year, it will be a three-day event bringing nearly 30 artists and multiple music industry conferences to the venue.

The multi-format gathering, known as AOTN, is programmed by music events production outfit The Rest Is Noise PH. Like last year, which was its first edition since the COVID-19 pandemic, it aims to unite international and Filipino artists as well as industry leaders for both performances and dialogue.

AOTN 2026 will take place in three venues across Metro Manila: Astbury Makati (April 17 and 19), Sari-Sari in Makati City (April 17 and 19), and 123 Block in Mandaluyong City (April 18).

“We had two editions before the pandemic, in 2018 and 2019,” said MC Galang, co-founder and creative director of The Rest Is Noise PH, at an April 14 press conference in San Juan City. Last year, they revived the festival for the company’s 10th anniversary.

“By then, we had gone to many showcases abroad and found things that could work here,” Ms. Galang said. “We came up with panels that would be beneficial to either musicians or music industry professionals.”

Their programming is “centered on community building, cross-cultural collaboration, and visibility, positioning Filipino and Asian music as vital forces within the global creative economy.”

The international acts set to perform are Phoebe Rings (New Zealand), Grrrl Gang, Arash Buana, and Gavendri (Indonesia), Shye and Pines (Singapore), and HengJones and Our Shame (Taiwan).

The local acts are BP Valenzuela, Fitterkarma, SOS, Ourselves the Elves, Elijah Canlas, DJ Love from Davao, VVINK, Playertwo, fern, August Wahh, School Girl Classic from Cebu, Delinquent Society from Davao, Alyson, Novocrane, Amateurish from Baguio, Carousel Casualties, Magiliw Street, Ysanygo, and kyleaux.

In addition to live showcase performances, the music culture programming also highlights the music conference format, featuring panels and keynote discussions, documentary screenings, and networking activities.

“All Of The Noise exists to create meaningful intersections between artists, industries, and cultures,” said Ian Emmanuel C. Urrutia, the festival’s program director. “As the region continues to assert its voice on the global stage, our role is to build the infrastructure, dialogue, and opportunities that allow that voice to travel further.”

“We see this platform not only as a showcase but also as a long-term investment in the sustainability and global visibility of Filipino and Asian music,” he added.

CONFERENCES

This year’s edition of “Cut Through The Noise,” the festival’s conference program, will feature panel discussions and keynote presentations from music industry experts and professionals from the Philippines and abroad.

Designed to address the evolving needs of the local and regional music sectors, the topics of the panel segments range from market development and cross-border collaboration, to innovation, policy, and audience growth.

“We want to equip musicians with the knowledge and networks necessary to navigate an increasingly competitive global landscape,” said Ms. Galang. “For us, aside from the creativity aspect of music, the focus on music education is for Filipino artists, who have a surplus of talent, but can only make do with what they have.”

There will be panels on the potential of Southeast Asia, on curating music festivals, on system-building from both the private and public sectors, and on growing indie labels.

More specific panels are set to take place about the original soundtrack of Diary ng Panget and about the music community in Baguio City.

OTHER PROGRAMS

This year’s All Of The Noise will feature three films under its “Echoes Of The Noise” music documentary program. These are: the international debut screenings of Elephant Gym: More Real Than Dreams; Rosas: The Song. The Journey; and This is HANNAH+GABI.

Spotify will also power a key educational component of the program through a Spotify for Artists Masterclass led by the Spotify Asia team.

It is designed as a practical beginner session for artists and music stakeholders, focused on the “essential tools, insights, and platform knowledge needed to strengthen presence on Spotify, promote music more effectively, better understand audience behavior, and navigate the wider music streaming landscape with more clarity and confidence.”

Finally, there will be curated studio sessions, programmed by The Rest Is Noise PH, which brings Filipino songwriters and producers together with international guest performers to co-create original music. Under the “All Of The Noise Music Creatives Program,” the participating artists get to come up with newly written songs.

The inaugural session will feature Filipino producers Tim and Sam Marquez from One Click Straight and Taiwanese alternative pop band Our Shame, with guidance from DJ Joey Santos of Love One Another Sound Production. The Studio Sessions will also pair rising Filipino R&B artist kyleaux with acclaimed Taiwanese hip-hop artist HengJones, facilitated by CHEKE’s Justin Wieneke.

Tickets, priced from P400 to P700 depending on the day, are available via https://allofthenoise2026.helixpay.ph. A three-day pass worth P999 is inclusive of all programs. — Brontë H. Lacsamana