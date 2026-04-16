Southeast Asia is once again rallying around a familiar ambition: to become a global hub for the digital economy.

This year, with the Philippines hosting ASEAN, that ambition is increasingly framed around artificial intelligence (AI). Governments are crafting AI roadmaps, companies are announcing new investments, and the region is positioning itself as a destination for the next wave of hyperscale infrastructure.

But beneath the momentum, a more fundamental question is emerging: what actually determines where AI investment goes?

The common assumption is infrastructure. Build enough data centers, attract enough capital, and the ecosystem will follow.

But that assumption is quickly being tested because AI does not operate in isolation. It depends on two things that are becoming increasingly constrained across the region: data mobility and power.

AI systems are only as effective as the data they can access. Training models, running inference, and delivering services all depend on the ability to move data — across networks, across jurisdictions, and across time zones. In a fragmented regulatory environment, where cross-border data flows are restricted or inconsistent, that movement becomes inefficient.

For hyperscalers, this is not a secondary issue. It is central to where they deploy capital.

At the same time, AI infrastructure is energy-intensive. Data centers supporting AI workloads consume vast amounts of power, and as global energy markets tighten, availability and sustainability are becoming critical constraints. The question is no longer simply where AI can be built, but where it can be sustained.

Taken together, these forces are reshaping the competitive landscape. The future of AI infrastructure will not be defined solely by large, centralized facilities. It will be distributed, adaptive, and orchestrated across borders. Workloads will move depending on where data can legally flow, where power is stable, and where latency requirements can be met.

In this model, the real advantage lies not in isolated capacity, but in connected systems.

This is where ASEAN faces both a challenge and an opportunity. As a region, ASEAN has scale, growth, and strategic positioning. But it also has fragmentation — different regulatory regimes, varying levels of infrastructure maturity, and uneven energy capacity. If these differences remain unaligned, the region risks becoming a collection of digital markets rather than a single, integrated one.

For AI, that distinction matters. A fragmented environment limits the ability to train regional-scale models, deploy services efficiently, and optimize infrastructure use. An integrated one, by contrast, allows data, workloads, and investment to move where they are most effective. This is not just a policy issue. It is a systems issue.

Cross-border data flows must be treated as critical infrastructure — on par with fiber networks and power grids. That means clear, interoperable frameworks that enable secure data movement across ASEAN, while maintaining trust and accountability.

At the same time, energy constraints must be addressed not only through capacity expansion, but through smarter allocation. In a distributed AI ecosystem, workloads can be routed to locations where power is more available or sustainable, reducing strain on any single market.

For the Philippines, this presents a distinct strategic path. We are unlikely to dominate the region in terms of hyperscale capacity alone. Our geography and power costs impose real constraints. But we are well-positioned as a connectivity node — linked to major subsea cable systems and supported by a growing base of network operators. Our opportunity is not just to host infrastructure, but to enable flow.

By strengthening cross-border connectivity, aligning regulatory frameworks, and supporting distributed network architectures — including those built by smaller operators — we can position ourselves as a key participant in a regional AI ecosystem, because even the most advanced AI systems depend on something more basic: networks that work.

In many parts of the Philippines, and across ASEAN, connectivity is still delivered through hybrid systems — fiber where available, wireless where necessary, and resilience built through experience rather than scale. These systems may not feature in investment headlines, but they form the pathways through which data ultimately travels. If they are excluded, the system breaks.

ASEAN’s AI ambitions, therefore, cannot be built solely from the top down. They must be constructed as complete systems — from cross-border frameworks to last-mile connectivity. As leaders gather and strategies are discussed, it is worth grounding the conversation in this reality.

Artificial intelligence may define the future of the digital economy, but its success will depend on something more fundamental: whether data can move freely, whether power can sustain it, and whether the infrastructure we build — at every level — actually works.

In that race, scale will matter. But systems that are connected, efficient, and grounded in reality may matter more.

The views expressed herein are his own and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of his office as well as FINEX.

Joel Luis E. Dabao serves as the President of Kabankalan Community Antenna Television (K-CAT, Inc.), a key cable and internet service provider based in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental. Under his leadership, the company has been a staple for connectivity in Southern Negros.