DIGIPLUS Interactive Corp. said it received approvals from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB), paving the way for its entry into South Africa, its second international market.

“South Africa is set to be DigiPlus’ second international market after the company’s entry into Brazil,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The listed digital entertainment provider said it secured three operator licenses from the WCGRB: a national manufacturer license, a bookmaker license, and a bookmaker premises license.

“This paves the way for DigiPlus’ entry into South Africa, the largest online gaming market on the continent, which is estimated to have generated $4.9 billion in gaming revenues in 2025,” it said.

The WCGRB has jurisdiction over Western Cape, which accounted for about 31% of South Africa’s online gaming revenues in 2025. The region is considered a key entry point for international operators due to its regulatory environment and digital infrastructure.

The company targets full commercial operations in Brazil in the first half of 2026.

In November last year, DigiPlus President Tsui Kin Ming said “I would say sometime in early 2027, we will also do a soft launch in South Africa.”

Also last year, DigiPlus paused the soft launch of GamePlus to refine the platform for Brazilian users. The company said the move would allow it to improve product quality and better align with local preferences, with plans to relaunch it in early 2026.

DigiPlus said its net income was steady at P12.6 billion in 2025, while revenue rose 12% to P84.2 billion from P75.2 billion in 2024, as first-half performance offset a slowdown in activity after the third-quarter delinking of electronic wallet in-app access to licensed online gaming platforms.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 2% to P14.2 billion in 2025.

“Despite a challenging and evolving industry landscape, DigiPlus delivered a resilient performance in 2025, reflecting the strength of our platforms, disciplined execution, and the trust of our users. As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about our growth trajectory and are confident in our ability to continue innovating responsibly while creating long-term value,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

For the fourth quarter, DigiPlus’ net income fell 36% to P2.5 billion, while revenue declined 27% to P17.3 billion, amid partial regulatory effects. EBITDA rose 52% from P2 billion, supported by improved cost controls and operations.

At the stock exchange on Thursday, shares in the company closed 0.13% lower at P14.98 apiece. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno