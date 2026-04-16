TAN-LED Megaworld Corp. is set to open Belmont Hotel Iloilo, its third hotel development within Iloilo Business Park, as it expands its hospitality footprint in key regional destinations.

In a statement on Thursday, the property developer said the 12-story hotel will offer 405 rooms ranging from 24 to 48 square meters, including twin, queen, and premier rooms, as well as one-bedroom suites. The hotel will also have rooms for persons with disabilities and themed children’s rooms.

Located along Festive Walk Parade, the hotel is near the Iloilo Convention Center and other commercial establishments within the 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park township.

Belmont Hotel Iloilo will bring Megaworld’s total hotel inventory within the township to about 880 room keys, accounting for nearly 25% of Iloilo City’s hotel supply, according to the company.

The company also operates Richmonde Hotel Iloilo and Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo in the area.

Megaworld said the project forms part of its efforts to support tourism growth in the Visayas and strengthen its presence in Iloilo, which it described as a growing destination for business and leisure travelers.

“We are excited to offer a truly refreshing experience for everyone at Belmont Hotel Iloilo, and this chapter marks an important milestone in our commitment to help boost tourism in the Visayas,” Megaworld Hotels & Resorts Managing Director Cleofe A. Albiso said.

The hotel will feature a ballroom that can accommodate up to 310 guests, meeting rooms with breakout areas, a swimming pool, fitness center, spa facilities, and several dining outlets, including an all-day dining restaurant and bar concepts.

Megaworld currently has 16 operational hotel properties with around 7,500 rooms nationwide. It plans to open six more hotels across key tourism destinations in the Philippines by 2030, expanding its portfolio to about 9,000 room keys. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales