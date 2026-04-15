TOP LINE Business Development Corp. (TOP), operator of Light Fuels service stations, has partnered with Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRHI) to make Uncle John’s its anchor tenant across all Tier 1 Light Fuels stations.

Under the partnership, Uncle John’s stores will be integrated into TOP’s full-service Tier 1 Light Fuels stations, which are designed with dedicated commercial spaces for convenience stores, food operators, and other retail tenants.

“Having Uncle John’s as our anchor tenant strengthens customer traffic across our stations while allowing us to diversify revenue through nonfuel sales and leasing income. This supports our strategy of building service-oriented stations that generate multiple income streams,” TOP Chairman, President, and CEO Eugene Erik C. Lapasaran Lim said in a statement on Wednesday.

For Robinsons Retail, the partnership supports Uncle John’s expansion into high-traffic corridors and community hubs, particularly in provincial areas, allowing the brand to bring its ready-to-eat meals and everyday essentials closer to more consumers. “Many of our stations are located in underserved areas in the provinces. Through this collaboration, we are making everyday essentials, both fuel and convenience retail, more accessible to consumers across Visayas,” Mr. Lim said.

Tier 1 Light Fuels stations are positioned along key transport routes and high-traffic areas, enabling both fuel and nonfuel businesses to benefit from steady customer flow. Uncle John’s outlets will be rolled out alongside the opening of new stations.

“The opening of Uncle John’s outlets would depend on the opening of our stations as well. Currently, the stations under construction are in various stages of development and so we cannot provide the exact number of Uncle John’s outlets as well,” Mr. Lim said.

TOP currently operates 18 service stations, with 32 more undergoing construction or renovation. These are expected to be completed in phases by the end of 2026.

Top Line is a Cebu-based firm engaged in commercial fuel trading, depot operations, and retail fuel in the Visayas. It has two subsidiaries: Topline Logistics and Development Corp. and Light Fuels Corp.

Shares in the company rose by 1.42% or 2 centavos to close at P1.43 each. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales