LBC Express Holdings, Inc. reported an attributable net income of P246.06 million in 2025, reversing a loss recorded in 2024.

Operating income rose 9.77% to P730.70 million in 2025 from P665.66 million in 2024, according to its annual report.

Total service revenues declined by 1.89% to P14.03 billion from P14.30 billion a year earlier.

By segment, logistics services accounted for P13.56 billion in revenues, while money transfer services contributed P465.53 million.

By geography, domestic operations generated P8.61 billion, slightly lower than P8.65 billion in 2024, while overseas revenues fell 4.07% to P5.41 billion from P5.64 billion in the previous year.

Operating expenses increased by 3.27% to P2.53 billion from P2.46 billion in 2024.

LBC Express is a listed holding company with two primary business segments: logistics and money transfer services. The logistics segment serves retail and corporate customers, while the money transfer segment covers domestic and international remittance services.

Shares in LBC Express Holdings closed unchanged at P7.10 each on Wednesday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose