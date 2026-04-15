CEBU Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) said it is allocating a lower P12 billion to P14 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year to support its development pipeline, after posting a net income of P4.03 billion last year.

“Last year’s capex was around P16 billion, and for this year, the priority is really project development, which would account for roughly 60-70% of our capex for the year,” CLI Deputy Chief Financial Officer Renz Anthony L. Canete said during a briefing on Tuesday.

The listed developer reported consolidated revenues of P18.5 billion for 2025, supported by project completions, revenue recognition, and steady construction progress across developments, according to a regulatory filing.

Excluding lot sales, real estate sales and related finance income rose 10% to P17.3 billion from P15.8 billion a year earlier, remaining the company’s main revenue driver.

CLI ended the year with residential reservations of P24.6 billion, up from P16.9 billion in 2024, supported by continued demand across its portfolio.

“Our record sales reflect a clear focus on building where demand is real and delivering on our commitments. Even through periods of volatility, we continue to deliver as planned and build developments that meet market needs and create lasting value for the communities we serve,” CLI Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Jose Franco Soberano said.

CLI launched more than 4,500 residential units during the year, with a combined value of about P31.3 billion across Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Palawan, and General Santos.

Projects such as One Manresa Place in Cagayan de Oro and Casa Mira Homes Gensan recorded strong take-up, contributing to a 91% sell-out rate across completed, ongoing, and newly launched developments.

Recurring income rose 57% to P735 million from P467 million in 2024, driven by higher contributions from hospitality, leasing, and management fees.

Hotel revenue increased 79% to P431 million, supported by higher occupancy and an expanded room inventory of 797 units from 640. Leasing revenue grew 40% to P227 million as gross leasable area expanded to 71,000 square meters from 41,000 square meters. Management fees also rose 21%.

As part of its expansion, CLI said it has secured a 70-hectare property in Dasmariñas, Cavite for a planned township development, marking its entry into the Luzon market.

The property will be developed into a mixed-use township with a predominantly residential master plan expected to deliver about 6,000 homes in multiple phases, alongside commercial, institutional, and estate components.

The site is located along Governor’s Drive and is near the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, placing it within a key growth corridor in the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) region. Initial phases are targeted for launch between 2027 and 2028.

The company said the project will target economic and mid-market segments and is designed as a self-sustaining, integrated community.

“As we deepen our presence in VisMin and enter Luzon, we remain guided by our mission to deliver masterful real estate experiences that uplift lives, and our vision of becoming the country’s most trusted developer,” CLI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jose R. Soberano III said.

The company has 132 projects across residential, office, hotel, co-living, co-working, mixed-use, and township developments in 18 cities in the Visayas and Mindanao.

At the local bourse, CLI shares fell by 0.79% or two centavos to P2.50 each on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno and J.C.A. Gonzales