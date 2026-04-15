A woman’s strength

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Meneline Wong presents new mixed-media works

WOMEN never quite fit into narrow definitions for Meneline Wong, MD, a multidisciplinary artist and obstetrician-gynecologist.

For her, the resilience and beauty of women are best expressed in the mixed-media format, which allows for textures, flourishes, and imperfections. At the Conrad Manila hotel, 20 of Ms. Wong’s latest works provide a splash of color on the walls, for guests and visitors to peruse and admire.

Titled Creases, the 40th exhibit in the “Of Art and Wine” series at the hotel’s Gallery C reflects the strength that can be found in the imperfect, bridging contemporary art and a doctor’s experience with the women she encounters in her day-to-day life.

Ever since she won 2nd place in the GSIS National Art Competition in 2018 for non-representational art, Ms. Wong has continued to experiment and infuse her paintings with an intimate understanding of movement, flow, and organic transformation.

“I’m spontaneous. I don’t plan out my works, maybe except for an upcoming one that will be more of a 3D sculpture,” Ms. Wong told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the exhibit launch on March 24.

“In front of the canvas, I’m really spontaneous,” she said.

The exhibit’s title brings attention to the creases and folds in her artworks, inviting viewers to look closer and appreciate that these are not flaws in the design. The layered textures and expressive forms, backed by bright colors, symbolize the struggles, sacrifices, and silent battles that women carry with grace.

Some notable details are the lightness of the pastels, representing finesse, and the boldness of the metallic colors, which convey inner strength.

“For so long, women have been confined within narrow definitions,” said Ms. Wong. For her, labels such as “the weaker sex,” “too emotional,” and “lacking courage” do not reflect who women are.

“These are limitations imposed by a world that has not taken the time to truly see them,” she explained.

Rupert Hallam, Conrad Manila’s general manager, said at the launch that these creations are a way to recognize “the remarkable contributions and impact of every woman across our business and in every sector, including the arts.

“Through this latest installation, we invite our guests and patrons to experience a thoughtful tribute to the vulnerabilities and imperfections that ultimately give women their depth, character, and enduring beauty,” he said.

As for Susane Tiausus, managing director of Art Lounge Manila which represents Ms. Wong, the highlight of the creased works are the emotions they manage to evoke.

“Meneline does not hesitate to really express what she has inside,” Ms. Tiausus said. “Try to look into her artworks and see what she’s really trying to tell you — the story, the emotions.”

Curated by Nestor Jardin, Creases is a continuation of mixed-media paintings that Ms. Wong produced for a Women’s Month group show two years ago.

She told BusinessWorld that the natural progression of her works will eventually be the removal of the canvas, resulting in a more sculptural form. As she cycles through her usual schedule — clinic three times a week, painting two times a week, and playing sports in her free time — the drive to push the envelope continues.

“My goal is to have more international shows, maybe even a solo show,” she said.

Of Art and Wine: Creases is on view at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C. — Brontë H. Lacsamana