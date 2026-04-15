TANDUAY DISTILLERS, Inc. said it will continue to expand its presence in international markets as it builds on recent earnings growth.

“As we build on the momentum of the previous year, we will keep strengthening Tanduay’s presence locally and globally,” LT Group President and Chief Operating Officer and Tanduay President and Chief Executive Officer Lucio C. Tan III said in a statement late Monday.

Tanduay products are currently distributed in markets including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, China, Peru, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“We will remain focused on product quality and innovation, while also looking for more ways for people around the world to experience the heritage and tradition behind Tanduay,” Mr. Tan added.

Lucio Tan Group, Inc. (LTG) posted P30.98 billion in consolidated attributable income in 2025, up 7% from 2024, with Tanduay Distillers as one of its key units.

Tanduay posted a net income of P3.12 billion, up 45% from P2.15 billion a year earlier, marking its sixth consecutive year of record profits.

The company reported net revenues of P34 billion in 2025, slightly higher than P33.85 billion in 2024, driven by improved pricing and operational efficiency.

Cost of sales declined to P28.12 billion from P28.92 billion, supporting a higher gross profit margin of 17% from 15% a year earlier. Operating expenses also decreased to P2.02 billion from P2.12 billion due to lower spending on advertising and promotions.

Tanduay increased its national market share to 39.5% from 34.2% in 2024, while maintaining its share in the Visayas and Mindanao at 70.4% and 82.9%, respectively.

At the local bourse, LT Group shares rose by 2.17% to P15.06 each on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno