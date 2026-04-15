ALLIANCE Select Foods International, Inc. (ASFII) reported a net loss for 2025 as higher costs and weaker margins offset revenue growth.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the listed seafood company posted a net loss after tax of $1.8 million for 2025, compared with a $3 million loss in 2024.

Gross profit declined to $5.9 million from $8.04 million a year earlier, as higher raw material, labor, and overhead costs, a weaker product mix, and increased interest expenses weighed on margins.

ASFII said interest costs peaked in the fourth quarter, contributing to margin pressure.

Consolidated net revenues rose 7.9% to $78.1 million from $72.5 million in 2024, marking a third straight year of growth.

Export sales increased as the company expanded into new markets and introduced new products, although gains were partly offset by a decline in co-packing and lower frozen loin volumes amid stronger competition from China and Ecuador.

“ASFII was significantly affected by a less favorable portfolio mix and operational headwinds. We are actively addressing these issues to improve performance and restore profitability. The outlook for 2026 is challenged by increased cost of fish and transport, paired with uneven demand,” ASFII President and Chief Executive Officer Jeoffrey P. Yulo said.

The company said other segments posted stronger results, driven mainly by canned and pouch products, while its local business also recorded growth.

Alliance Select Foods is a listed seafood company engaged in tuna processing and supplies more than 20 countries.

ASFII shares fell by 1.22% to P0.405 apiece on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno