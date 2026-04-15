AIRASIA PHILIPPINES announced on Tuesday it has appointed Anna Victoria M. Lu, former president of Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc.’s water unit, as its new president and general manager.

Ms. Lu, who formerly headed Aboitiz-led Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., replaces Suresh Bangah.

Mr. Bangah has been reassigned and promoted to chief operations officer of AirAsia Aviation Group, the company said in a media release.

“AirAsia Philippines welcomes its new president and general manager strengthening its leadership bench with deep expertise in navigating complex, highly regulated public services, building sustainable partnerships, and driving growth as the company enters a new phase,” the company said.

“Our pursuit of enabling more Filipinos to fly and access travel is rooted in AirAsia’s DNA of democratizing and disrupting air travel. With this approach, and drawing from my experience in both the private and public sectors, I am deeply committed to expanding our reach and exploring new horizons as we move forward,” Ms. Lu said.

AirAsia Philippines said it is focusing on expanding its network to meet travel demand. It currently operates 14 domestic and 12 international routes.

The airline said it is also working to expand its Cebu hub, with plans to launch international routes.

“We can then focus on sustainable growth by strengthening our hubs and expanding into destinations where we see strong demand and opportunities to better connect communities. By navigating uncertainty with discipline and operational stability, we also aim to rebuild brand confidence, reassuring our guests that they can rely on us and trust the experience we provide,” Ms. Lu said.

Earlier in April, AirAsia Philippines said it had secured “adequate” jet fuel supply to sustain operations amid concerns over potential disruptions due to tightening global supply.

The airline said it will continue to work with fuel suppliers, industry partners, and government stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure travel continuity.

Last month, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) directed AirAsia Philippines to settle unpaid obligations, including airport fees and unremitted passenger charges totaling P833.66 million.

The regulator said the obligations stem from unpaid navigation charges, aircraft landing and parking fees, passenger service charges, and other airport-related fees.

CAAP added that the obligations include unremitted domestic passenger service charges, or terminal fees, including amounts collected for expired and unutilized tickets held in trust for the regulator. — Ashley Erika O. Jose