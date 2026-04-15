JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. said on Tuesday that it plans to expand its Smashburger store network this year as sales performance improved over the past year.

The company’s burger brand Smashburger is targeting 10 to 12 new store openings this year, including expansion across both traditional and non-traditional formats, with five airport locations and one university location among the new sites.

“The sustained improvement in Smashburger’s performance reflects disciplined execution and a clearer value proposition in a competitive market,” Jollibee Group International Chief Executive Officer Richard Shin said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The strong results we’re seeing across franchise formats, particularly in non-traditional locations, reinforce the brand’s scalability and support our asset-light growth strategy within the Jollibee Group’s international portfolio. With improving same-store sales and a growing base of high-performing franchise formats, Smashburger is strengthening its role as a scalable, asset-light growth platform within the Jollibee Group’s brand portfolio,” he added.

The company said the franchised store in Huntersville, North Carolina, which opened in February 2026, has posted strong early performance, suggesting customer demand.

It added that non-traditional franchise locations in high-traffic venues such as airports, sports arenas, and universities are also performing well, supported by steady returns and franchise interest.

Jollibee Group said Smashburger’s performance improved following the “Summer of Smash” campaign launched in the third quarter of 2025, with same-store sales at company-owned stores reversing from negative mid-teen declines to positive double-digit growth by March 2026.

The company said the gains were driven by higher transactions, which rose in the high teens alongside average daily sales, supported by ongoing product updates and the rollout of its $4.99 value platform.

“We’re seeing a clear shift in consumer response, with higher transaction volumes reflecting improved relevance in our menu innovations and value offerings,” Smashburger Chief Executive Officer Jim Sullivan said.

“Our focus has been simple: serve delicious food people genuinely enjoy, offer value they can feel, and make every visit reliably good. That’s what earns repeat visits — and that momentum shows up in stronger store performance.”

Smashburger is also increasing brand visibility and local engagement through targeted sports and experiential partnerships.

“For the 2026 Major League Baseball season, Smashburger was named the Official Smashburger of the Colorado Rockies, marking the brand’s first official restaurant partnership with a Major League Baseball team,” the company said.

At the local bourse, Jollibee Foods Corp. shares fell by 1.48% to P159.50 each on Tuesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno