GOLDILOCKS BAKESHOP, INC., one of the SM Group’s portfolio investments, said it has surpassed 1,000 stores, marking a network expansion milestone, as it cited ongoing efforts to upgrade operations and use renewable energy in its production facilities.

This comes alongside its Industry Champion of the Year award at the 2025 Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, which recognizes business performance, sustainability, and impact in Asia.

The award highlighted the company’s shift from a local bakery to a food retail and manufacturing operation with nationwide stores and some overseas presence focused on quality and innovation.

“This recognition speaks to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and purposeful growth as a homegrown brand,” Goldilocks Bakeshop Chief Operating Officer Jerson G. Uy said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As we continue serving generations of families, this award affirms our dedication to sustainable excellence,” he added.

Goldilocks has operated for 60 years. It is known for its cakes, snacks, and other products used in celebrations and daily life.

The company said it now focuses on innovation, customer service improvements, and products based on its original methods. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno