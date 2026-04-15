BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific reported an 8.4% increase in passenger traffic to 7.54 million for the first quarter (Q1), driven by higher domestic passenger volume.

Cebu Pacific carried 5.59 million domestic passengers and 1.95 million international passengers during the period, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We saw strong demand growth in March and throughout the first quarter, supported by the start of the school breaks and sustained momentum in our international segment. Load factors remained healthy across the network, reflecting disciplined capacity management,” Cebu Air, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Michael B. Szucs said.

The airline’s seat load factor stood at 83.7% in the three months to March, down from 84.9% in the same period a year earlier, while total seat capacity rose 10% to nine million from 8.19 million.

In March alone, Cebu Pacific recorded passenger traffic of 2.46 million, up 11.5% from 2.21 million in the same month in 2025.

Mr. Szucs said the airline is taking a cautious approach in the second quarter amid fuel price volatility, adding that it is optimizing flight frequencies and assessing route demand.

“Importantly, we remain committed to our core mission of connecting Filipinos by providing an affordable, convenient and reliable service. With a strong financial foundation and a resilient operating model, Cebu Pacific is well positioned to navigate this environment,” he said.

The airline said it has adjusted its network by canceling some domestic and international flights and reducing flight frequencies following heightened geopolitical tensions.

For 2025, Cebu Pacific reported a more than twofold increase in net income to P12.3 billion, driven by higher passenger revenues.

On Wednesday, shares in Cebu Air, Inc., the airline’s listed operator, rose by 65 centavos or 2.1% to close at P31.55 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose