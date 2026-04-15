SM PRIME Holdings, Inc. is expanding its arena business with the planned opening of the SM Seaside Cebu Arena in the second quarter of 2026, as demand for large-scale live events continues to grow.

The company said its SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena hosted more than 200 events in 2025, drawing over 1.1 million attendees, up 10% from the previous year, reflecting sustained demand from both international and domestic promoters.

“These events reflect the strength of demand for large-scale, professionally managed venues in the Philippines,” SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said in a statement on Wednesday.

Since opening in 2012, the 15,000-seat MOA Arena has staged more than 2,400 shows, including global concert tours, major sporting events, and international pageants, the company said.

SM Prime said it continues to invest in upgrades to maintain competitiveness.

In 2025, the venue completed a $2.1-million installation of a new center-hung LED system to enhance production capabilities and viewing experience, it said.

The upcoming SM Seaside Cebu Arena, located within the SM Seaside City Cebu complex, is expected to expand access to large-scale entertainment in the Visayas and support tourism and regional economic activity, according to the company.

Beyond its flagship arena, SM Prime supports live events through medium-format and outdoor venues across its portfolio, with a combined capacity of about 110,000.

These include the SMDC Festival Grounds, SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, and SM Cebu Concert Grounds, which host concerts and large gatherings.

On Wednesday, Shares in SM Prime closed unchanged at P20.00 — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales