Dining In/Out (04/16/26)

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Tea at Ascott Makati

ASCOTT MAKATI ushers in a new season with the latest edition of its Ascott Soirée — Ascott’s global brand campaign that brings together experiences showcasing diverse expressions of fine living. Headlining the campaign is a collaboration between Ascott Makati and Mesclun Restaurant + Café, for an Ascott Afternoon Tea. Guests can try an elegant selection of Mesclun’s most-loved delicacies and new creations, crafted by chef Katrina Kuhn-Alcantara. This includes Mushroom and Spinach Empanaditas, Grilled Vegetable Sourdough, Cucumber Tea Sandwiches, Bonbons, and Carrot Cake. Complementing the menu are custom-blended teas developed in collaboration with Apothecary owner and herbalist Rene McHugh-Rodrigo. Diners can choose between two tea blends: the Glow Citrus & Mint Blend, which is an infusion of lemon, globe amaranth, and peppermint, and the Warm Cinnamon & Spice Blend which combines ginger, cinnamon, and white fennel. The Ascott Signature Afternoon Tea is now available for P1,495 net and is good for two persons. Ascott Makati’s Afternoon Tea is available at Mesclun Restaurant + Café until June 30, from noon onwards.

Lunch at Las Flores

ELEGANCE meets casual Spanish dining as Las Flores introduces its newest offering, the “Let’s Do Lunch” set menu. Available daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the lunch set pairs the diner’s choice of appetizer with a hearty entrée, complemented by a glass of calamansi iced tea — all for P795. The menu was developed by Executive Chef Pablo Ramirez, together with R&D Chef Ana Aguilar and brand ambassador Marta Baños. Guests may begin their meal with one of the following appetizers: Salmon Tartare, Beef Carpaccio, Sopas de Verduras (vegetable soup), Green Salad, and Caesar Salad. For entrees, they can choose from Pork & Chicken Paella Canelones, Grilled Salmon Porchetta, and Aglio Olio Pasta. The “Let’s Do Lunch” set is perfect for business meetings, relaxed catch-ups, or a quiet solo break. The offer is available at the following Las Flores branches: BGC, Conrad, Greenbelt, Hann, Okada, and Uptown Ritz. For reservations, visit www.bistro.com.ph or contact 0919-059-0260.

Breakfast at Pancake House

THIS SEASON, Pancake House is leaning into comfort with the launch of the Full House Breakfast, focusing on the “greatest hits” of the morning table — Classic Pancake & Waffle Duo, three crispy bacon strips, three Country sausages or two pieces of sweet ham, two eggs, and grilled tomato — for P499. The all-day offering includes a choice of coffee or tea (hot tea or iced tea) for dine-in, while for takeout it includes a choice of coffee or tea, bottled water, or Minute Maid Orange Juice. Curbside Pick-up & Delivery comes with a choice of bottled water or Minute Maid Orange Juice. Customers can upgrade their meal with Coco Fruit Coolers, a refreshment made with real coconut water and tropical fruit bits for an additional P109. Available from April 1 to June 30 across all Pancake House stores.

A taste of Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours

SINCE 2019, Tiong Bahru in the Philippines has been synonymous with the diverse flavors of Singapore. Now, the restaurant chain’s growth continues under the name Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours. With their menu of timeless classics, the restaurant is the go-to place for authentic Singaporean dishes, like the popular Hainan chicken, anywhere in the Philippines. Now, Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours, which seeks to capture the sense of cultural diversity that makes Singaporean cuisine so unique, has an expanded menu that includes dishes such as bak kut teh, a pork rib bone broth with slices of pork; laksa, whose deep red broth and textured noodles are a balance of spices.