VISUAL COMMUNICATION platform Canva has introduced Canva AI 2.0, a new suite of tools that leverage agentic artificial intelligence to redefine the creative process via conversational design.

Launched at the Canva Create 2026 event in Los Angeles on April 16, Canva AI 2.0 marks its shift from a design platform with AI tools to an AI platform with design tools, Cliff Obrecht, Canva chief operating officer, said in an online briefing last week.

He said Canva AI usage tripled over the last year.

The platform now has over 265 million monthly users and over 31 million paid users, he added. Annualized revenue reached $4 billion, with $500 million coming from its business-to-business segment.

Melanie Perkins, Canva chief executive officer, said in the same briefing that the new suite, which marks its “biggest launch ever,” makes Canva a true creative partner through “AI that creates with you.”

Canva AI 2.0 — which is initially launching as a research preview, with access to expand to more users over the coming weeks — transforms Canva into a conversational, agentic platform that can execute ideas just via prompts.

With its new architecture layer, it features conversational design, allowing users to use text or voice prompts to describe what they want to create.

Meanwhile, with agentic orchestration, creatives can turn one prompt into an entire campaign and even delegate tasks.

“It understands your intent, selects the right tools, and coordinates them to create everything you need, in every format. Ask it to ‘create a multi-channel campaign plan to launch our latest summer products,’ and it will generate everything, ready to refine or publish.”

Object-based intelligence also lets users generate fully layered and editable designs, enabling them to edit individual elements without starting over or changing the rest of the design.

It also has living memory that learns from a user’s or team’s designs to adapt to their style and preferences over time.

“With persistent memory, Canva AI understands how you work, keeping every project on brand, applying your style automatically, and evolving over time. It learns from your work and adapts to you and your team’s preferences and goals, becoming more helpful with every use. Personalize it with your existing designs to generate a custom memory library and an ‘About Me’ profile that continuously tailors your experience.”

WORKFLOWS

Canva AI 2.0 also features new intelligent workflows.

Connectors allow users to connect context from all their other apps and tools into Canva AI.

“Connect tools like Slack, Gmail, Google Drive, and Calendar, and Canva AI can draw on your conversations, content, and schedule to create exactly what you need. Generate meeting summaries from Zoom transcripts, turn customer emails into personalized sales pitches, or create company newsletters based on activity across Slack,” it said.

Initial connectors include Slack, Notion, Zoom, Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Calendar.

Meanwhile, with scheduling, users can set tasks that Canva AI can run automatically in the background, even when offline. These include generating social content or creating daily briefing documents from emails or calendars.

Web research also brings insights, including news and market research, on demand via the platform.

With brand intelligence, Canva AI ensures all designs generated stay on brand.

“Just connect your data or describe what you need, and Canva AI automatically applies your fonts, colors, and style to every design. You can also instantly update existing work by asking Canva AI to apply your latest brand, turning hours of manual updates into a single step done in seconds.”

For its part, the updated Canva Code 2.0 brings HTML importing into the platform.

“From there, everything happens in one place. Add forms that collect responses in Canva Sheets, drop interactive elements into presentations, or publish to your own domain…”

Meanwhile, Canva also announced that it has deepened its collaboration with Anthropic to bring its Design Engine and Visual Suite directly into Claude.

“As AI reshapes how content is created, leading platforms are integrating Canva to help users move from draft generations to fully editable, structured, and scalable work.” — Bettina V. Roc