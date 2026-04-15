HONOR Philippines on Tuesday launched its latest generation of its smart tablet series, the HONOR Pad X8b.

The tablet’s price starts at just P9,999 and can be purchased with a free stylus pen until April 21, the brand said. It is available in a Space Grey color.

“With the HONOR Pad X8b, we designed a device that empowers people to stay productive and connected — whether it is moms managing their day, entrepreneurs growing their businesses, professionals on the go, or students pursuing their goals. It goes beyond durability, combining long-lasting battery life, a brilliant display, and performance that users can trust every step of the way,” said Stephen Cheng, vice-president of HONOR Philippines.

The smart tablet has an 11-inch display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio, a 1,920×1,200 resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and comes with a 10,100mAh battery, promising 97 days of standby time and 21 hours of online video playback on a single charge.

“Featuring an octa-core CPU with 4x Cortex-A73 @ 2.4GHz + 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.9GHz, paired with the Adreno 610 GPU, it ensures responsive interactions and efficient power usage. This powerful chipset excels in energy efficiency, supporting extended battery life while handling demanding apps,” the brand said.

The tablet runs on MagicOS 10.0 based on the latest Android version software, supporting AI features like Gemini and multitasking.

The HONOR Pad X8b also features a quad-speaker system.

HONOR Philippines added that the new tablet has improved durability.

“Its metal chassis, built with the latest embedding material technology, achieves a 90% improvement in structural strength, providing industry-leading anti-drop, anti-pressure, and waterproof performance. This durability is independently verified by Switzerland’s SGS, which awarded the device both Drop Resistance and Crush Resistance certifications — an industry first.”

The tablet also has an HONOR Kids feature, which is designed for child safety and with their developmental needs in mind. — Bettina V. Roc