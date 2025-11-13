CITI has rolled out its generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools in its Philippine office to help drive employee productivity and boost innovation amid the digital banking era.

The bank’s suite of AI tools is designed to help its employees across various functions and streamline workflows, it said in a statement.

“Citi is proactively integrating AI as a fundamental component of its strategy to build a winning bank for the digital age. By equipping its workforce with these advanced AI capabilities, Citi aims to empower employees to make faster, data-driven decisions, automate repetitive tasks, and significantly boost overall productivity and efficiency. This initiative is underpinned by a robust governance framework to ensure appropriate risk management and responsible AI deployment.”

Part of the Citi AI suite is Citi Stylus Workspaces, which is a productivity tool that provides document summarization and comparison capabilities and can also answer questions.

Meanwhile, Citi Assist is a desktop assistant tool, while Citi Squad helps the bank’s developers automate non-coding tasks, such as code review and document generation.

“Simply put, it’s a game changer. I am a staunch advocate of Citi’s AI tools and have used them to assist and enhance the work that we do. It has allowed us to simplify many tasks, which has enabled us to focus more on higher order work. Ultimately, Citi AI is enabling businesses: it is transforming how we operate, improving client experiences, accelerating work, and enabling faster, better decisions, all leading to improved productivity. We are able to do so much more with our resources,” Paul Favila, Citi Philippines chief executive officer and banking head, said.

Citi Philippines has over 6,000 employees across its corporate banking, treasury and trade, markets and investor services segments and transaction services facilitated by its Citi Solutions Center.

The bank said more than 180,000 employees in 83 jurisdictions worldwide are already using Citi AI tools. — Bettina V. Roc