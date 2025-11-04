METROPOLITAN Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) booked a record nine-month net income, backed by strong loan growth that drove its net interest earnings.

The bank’s attributable net profit climbed by 4.34% to P37.28 billion in the first nine months of 2025 from P35.73 billion a year ago, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday, which it attributed to “solid loan growth, improving margin trend, healthy trading income alongside well-managed cost growth.”

For the third quarter alone, its earnings rose by 2.56% year on year to P12.43 billion from P12.12 billion.

“Our prudent approach in expanding our core businesses continued to support our performance in the first nine months. We’re confident that the Philippines’ long-term growth story remains strong,” Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee said.

“We continue to be committed in helping our clients seize opportunities for growth as we navigate together any challenges and uncertainties on our journey ahead.”

The bank’s net interest income grew by 7.1% to P91.8 billion in the nine months through September, supported by a 10.8% increase in its gross loans to P1.9 trillion.

Non-interest income increased by 5.3% to P25.4 billion.

Meanwhile, its operating expenses increased by 1.7% year on year, with its cost-to-income ratio declining to 49.8% from 52.2%. — Bettina V. Roc