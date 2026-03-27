Philippine malls on Thursday announced shortened operating hours, effective March 30, following the country’s declaration of a state of national energy emergency.

SM Supermalls, the mall operations unit of Sy-led SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPH) with 90 branches nationwide, said the adjustment aims to support nationwide energy conservation by significantly reducing demand on the national grid.

“SM is proactively adapting to the current situation by adjusting our operating hours,” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

“We remain committed to delivering elevated retail experiences for all Filipinos, supported by our increased use of renewable energy to power our malls,” he added.

The new mall hours for SM run from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm during weekdays and 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on weekends.

Robinsons Malls, with 53 branches operated by Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), also announced its nationwide adjustment as a means to contribute to “responsible management of power consumption” across the country.

“By optimizing daily mall operations, Robinsons Malls aims to help ease demand on the national grid while continuing to provide a safe, comfortable, and elevated retail environment for its shoppers,” it said in a statement.

Robinsons Malls would open its doors from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on weekdays, and 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekends.

Mallgoers are still advised to check the operating hours of their preferred locations through the official website and social media channels of Robinsons Malls.

Opus Mall, the RLC’s luxury mall in Bridgetowne Destination Estate in Quezon City, will operate from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekdays and 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekends.

The 30 mall branches of Ayala Malls, owned by Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), a subsidiary of the Ayala Corporation, also trimmed down its hours on weekdays from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, while weekdays remain from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

For the 18 branches of Andrew Tan-led Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, operational hours vary at each mall.

Cinema hours have also been adjusted from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm every Monday and Tuesday, while 11:00 am to 10:00 pm on Wednesdays to Sunday. However, the mall said schedules may differ at each branch and advised goers to check the official website.

Villar-led Vista Malls, with over 30 locations nationwide, likewise, reduced its hours from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on weekdays, and 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on weekends.

The nine branches of Starmalls, under Vistamalls Inc., have adjusted their hours as well. The mall chain will open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on weekdays and 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on weekends.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared a state of national emergency on Tuesday due to the Middle East war, which is disrupting the country’s fuel and energy supply.

Under Executive Order (EO) 110, the Department of Energy (DoE) is expected to provide energy supply management measures, including fuel optimization plans, load adjustments, and stricter enforcement of conservation efforts. — Almira Louise S. Martinez