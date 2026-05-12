THE US TRADE and Development Agency (USTDA) said it is funding a feasibility study on the proposed Sangley Point International Airport in Cavite, citing the need to improve transport connectivity in the Philippine capital.

The USTDA awarded the study contract to Cavitex Holdings, Inc. (Cavitex), which selected California-based The S-A-P Group, LLC (SAP) to carry out the study, the USTDA said in a statement on Tuesday.

SAP will provide technical expertise, including air traffic forecasts, financial analyses, and recommendations for advanced security screening, it said.

The study will also promote the adoption of US screening technology, airport construction components, safety and security equipment, telecommunications networks, and consulting services.

Once operational, the airport is expected to ease congestion in Metro Manila’s airports and improve mobility across key areas in Luzon.

In 2025, the current main gateway, Ninoy Aquino International Airport served approximately 52 million travelers.

“This project is one of many shared priorities with the Philippine government to achieve our collective goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” USTDA Deputy Director Thomas R. Hardy was quoted as saying.

Cavitex President and Chief Executive Officer Leonides J.M. Virata said the USTDA’s technical assistance will help advance the planning and implementation of the Sangley airport project.

The SPIA initiative will also generate jobs and long-term economic activity while improving mobility in nearby areas, he added.

The USTDA added that the project aligns with the goals of the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC), a multi-country partnership that aims to boost connectivity among Luzon’s key economic hubs such as Metro Manila, Batangas, Subic Bay, and Clark.

Participating countries of the LEC include the Philippines, US, Japan, Australia, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz