THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has temporarily banned the importation of live animals and animal products from Greece following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) there.

In Department Circular No. 20, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. ordered the immediate prohibition of FMD-susceptible animals and by-products after Greece reported FMD cases in domestic sheep in Lesvos on April 6.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats.

The circular suspended the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances for affected commodities and ordered heightened inspection procedures at ports of entry.

The DA said products covered include skeletal muscle meat, live swine, bovines, and untreated milk, all of which will be denied entry into the Philippines.

Certain processed products classified as “safe commodities” under international standards may still be allowed, subject to conditions.

Shipments already in transit before the circular took effect may still enter the country if the products were produced or slaughtered on or before Feb. 28 and otherwise comply with current import guidelines, according to the DA.

The DA said non-compliant shipments are subject to confiscation.

The restrictions will be reviewed regularly based on developments in the global disease situation. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel