La Salle women’s seniors to play for fifth and final year for title defense

La Salle women’s seniors to play for fifth and final year for...

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DE LA SALLE University (DLSU)will have its full armory of arrows for an expected tougher title defense in Season 89.

Shevana Laput, Angel Canino, Amie Provido, and Lyka De Leon on Tuesday announced their decision to play for a fifth and final year to ensure an intact DLSU Lady Spikers’ core that just swept the UAAP Season 88.

The quartet anchored the Lady Spikers to a 16-0 sweep punctuated by a masterclass without dropping a set against back-to-back champion National University (NU) in the finals over the weekend in front of more than 22,000 fans.

And the writing on the wall could be read as early as then as Mses. Laput, Canino, Provido and De Leon, didn’t go at centercourt for the “Archer Stance” just yet, admitting that they’re undecided in opting for a final year of eligibility or going pro.

The “Archer Stance” was a decades-long tradition for senior Lady Spikers (Green Archers for basketball) to go to centercourt for one last bow to be followed by a standing ovation and applause from the La Salle community, win or lose.

“Us four, we wish to continue this legacy and we want to stay for one more year,” Ms. Laput said on Archers Network on Tuesday during a courtesy call with La Salle university officials, team management and coaches after delivering the school’s 13th championships in 21 finals appearances.

La Salle’s feat this season slew its own ghost in 2014 after a 14-0 elims sweep only to collapse and waste a thrice-to-beat edge against Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) while replicating the feat of the ADMU Blue Eagles (2015) and the NU Lady Bulldogs (2022) with 16-0 season sweeps.

Moreover, La Salle became the only two-time unbeaten team in UAAP women’s volleyball history after wiping out the eliminations in 2004, 14-0, and was declared as automatic champions due to the old UAAP format.

And they’re not done yet.

Ms. Laput will return as the team captain after hoisting the Finals MVP and Best Opposite Spiker crown this season, the former Rookie-MVP Ms. Canino is out to defend her 2nd Best Outside Spiker plum, Ms. Provido will try to keep her 1st Best Middle Blocker citation while Ms. De Leon will shoot for another Best Libero award.

But as a whole, La Salle will aim for a 14th title all under the wings of legendary mentor Ramil de Jesus, regardless if it’s another sweep or not. — John Bryan Ulanday