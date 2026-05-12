Fashion films have always had a way of bringing people together — not just for the story on screen, but for the atmosphere that comes with it. From the anticipation of dressing up to the small details behind every look, screenings like The Devil Wears Prada 2 naturally become gatherings shaped by personal style and a shared appreciation for fashion.

On May 4, Toni Pons brought that atmosphere to life through an exclusive screening of the film, gathering influencer guests for an evening centered on cinema, conversation, and thoughtfully put-together looks.

1 of 2

Known for its espadrilles and Mediterranean roots, Toni Pons continues to build on a legacy of craftsmanship and comfort that began in Spain in 1946. The brand’s footwear, recognized for its hand-stitched construction and natural materials, remains closely tied to an easy, versatile approach to dressing.

Throughout the evening, guests arrived in polished looks paired with Toni Pons footwear, balancing comfort with a refined finish.

The program also featured moments inspired by both the film and the brand’s heritage, including a trivia segment that explored fashion references, Toni Pons history, and the craftsmanship behind the espadrille.

The evening also offered guests a closer look into the story behind Toni Pons, from its Spanish roots to its continued place in modern wardrobes.

Standout looks were recognized throughout the evening, with guests arriving in ensembles that reflected their own take on contemporary dressing.

Toni Pons highlighted the qualities that continue to shape the brand today: craftsmanship, wearability, and a relaxed approach to dressing that moves naturally from everyday moments to occasions like this.

Toni Pons is available at Evia Lifestyle Center, Festival Mall, Greenhills Mall, Hue Hotel Boracay, One Bonifacio Mall, Opus Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Manila, SM Megamall, and SM Mall of Asia.

The brand is also available online through its official store on Lazada, the only authorized e-commerce platform for Toni Pons in the Philippines.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.