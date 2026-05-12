Pioneer Insurance reinforces its commitment to securing Filipino travelers this summer as more vacationers opt for closer and more budget-friendly getaways amid the rising cost of travel.

As fuel prices drive up travel costs, more travelers are opting for more intentional trips that prioritize convenience and value without compromising experience. In response, Pioneer is encouraging travelers to keep exploring while managing expenses more confidently with its wide range of travel insurance plans.

“Travel doesn’t have to be far or expensive to be meaningful,” said Jo-I Kapunan, Accident and Retail Head of Pioneer Insurance. “Together, we can help Filipinos enjoy the moment without worrying about what could go wrong. That’s where having the right protection comes in.”

For those opting for quick, local trips, Pioneer offers a range of short-term domestic travel insurance options. Pioneer DayTrip Short Term Local Travel Insurance offers a simple and economical cover for food poisoning, accident, and optional cover for extreme activities, suited for day tours or quick getaways whether by land, air, or sea. Meanwhile, Pioneer SureTrip Domestic Travel Insurance offers daily hospital cash assistance for accidents, COVID-19, and other emergency illnesses that are not pre-existing.

For those seeking more comprehensive protection, Pioneer SafeTrip offers flexible plans for both domestic and international travel, covering emergency medical expenses, personal accident benefits, and common travel inconveniences such as flight delays, cancellations, and lost baggage. Select plans also meet visa requirements for certain destinations.

For travelers who have already booked their international flights prior to the surge in travel prices, Pioneer SafeTrip Plus adds an extra layer of assurance with its upgraded benefits. This includes benefits such as flight delay coverage starting at four hours, protection for extreme activities and pre-existing conditions, and cash assistance for emergency trip cancellation.

All plans are available for travelers as young as 14 days old up to 70 years old, with options that can be tailored based on destination and trip duration, making financial security accessible to different types of travelers.

“All these plans are easy to purchase online via InsureShop,” Kapunan added.

With the shift toward more practical and cost-conscious travel, Pioneer emphasizes the need for protection in every journey, whether short or long, here or abroad. With the right coverage in place, travelers can move with greater confidence and make each trip truly memorable.

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