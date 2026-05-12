Puregold Price Club, Inc.’s annual Tindahan Ni Aling Puring (TNAP) Sari-Sari Store Convention is set for an even more meaningful run this year, gathering a record number of brand partners to support Filipino micro-entrepreneurs amid challenging times.

Aiming to help shield micro-retailers from the impact of price hikes, Puregold is gearing up for its biggest TNAP convention yet, featuring over 150 participating companies, a 23% jump from the 2025 brand lineup.

This expansion ensures that sari-sari store owners have direct access to a wider variety of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and emerging brands under one roof.

Recognizing the vital role of sari-sari stores in communities across the country, Puregold has secured high-volume stocks of essential items and trending products, ensuring that Aling Puring members can replenish their inventory without fear of shortages.

“This year, we are going bigger because the need to support our MSMEs is greater than ever,” said Vincent Co, Puregold President. “By bringing in over 150 partners, we’ll be able to secure the necessary inventory of both staple and emerging brands for our sari-sari store owners so that tuloy-tuloy ang negosyo at kita.”

The TNAP 2026 Convention is designed to be a one-stop shop for sari-sari store’s growth. Beyond the record number of suppliers, the event offers various benefits and perks, including exclusive P88 bundle packs and 25-kilo sacks of rice for only P999.

It also offers enhanced cashback rewards for participants who will use the P-wallet for their paninda purchases, maximizing every peso of their capital.

The TNAP Sari-Sari Store Convention 2026 is happening on May 14 to 16, 2026, at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Day 1 is reserved for TNAP members, while Day 2 is open to PERKS members. The last day is open to the public.

The three-day event will also feature expert-led business seminars, networking opportunities, and live performances from top OPM artists.

“At Puregold, we don’t just sell products; we partner with the Filipino entrepreneur. This convention is a testament to our promise that as long as there is an Aling Puring standing strong, Puregold will be there to provide them the best deals and the most reliable supply,” Mr. Co added.

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