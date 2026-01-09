In an upland village in Tanay, Rizal, children would trek for up to one hour before sunrise just to make it to class. Many from poor and indigenous families, these students have no choice but to walk just to get an education.

To help make their daily trek safer and their school days brighter, leading supermarket chain Puregold Price Club, Inc. recently brought a comprehensive support package for Alas-Asin Elementary school.

The company’s support includes a reliable power source through solar panels, health and dental checkups, and essential goods, including school supplies for students and grocery packs for families. It also built a new playground, giving the community’s children a well-equipped space for play.

To support teachers and learners’ families, Puregold also delivered livelihood packages to provide them with new means to earn a living.

“Ang ganda ng lente ng Puregold, nakita kami. Sobrang liwanag, nakita ‘yung pangangailangan ng school,” according to school head Marvie Guinto. “Although green ang kulay niyo, ginintuan ang puso ng mga staff.”



She noted how Puregold’s gift bags were packed with goodies that many of the children had never even seen or tried before.

“Sobrang saya po kasi po kami ang napili ng Puregold at nabigyan po kami ng pagkain, drinks, at snacks, mga chocolate po, tsinelas at damit,” said one of the beneficiary students.

“‘Yung mga blessings nila, sobra na. ‘Yung dala nila masyadong madami. Thank you po Puregold sa mga biyaya na binigay niyo sa amin,” another student said.

Alas-Asin was the sixth school to benefit from Puregold’s “Pusong Panalo” program in 2025, as the top retailer sustained its program that aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas by providing much needed aid to overlooked communities.

The program, which started in 2024, has reached eight schools across the country so far, with the goal of providing urgent support, including learning technology, essential goods, classroom renovations, and solar panel installations for 30 more schools by 2028.

“Puregold believes that education is the key to a better life. For these children, this school represents their hope for a brighter future. We came here to provide better tools and facilities so these students can achieve their dreams,” said Puregold President Vincent Co.

Puregold believes that every Filipino child with a “gintong pangarap” deserves a fighting chance. Its Pusong Panalo program is looking for more schools to help.

If you know of a school in a remote or underserved area that needs a helping hand, you may reach out to Puregold through the following channels.

Facebook: Message the official Puregold Page

Email: alingpuring@puregold.com.ph

Mail: Puregold Price Club Inc., 900 D. Romualdez St., Paco, Manila, 1007

