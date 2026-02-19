In a move that aims to revitalize the country’s ‘last mile’ schools, Puregold Price Club, Inc. President Vincent Co is investing Puregold Channel’s total streaming revenue in his Pusong Panalo Program.

A personal initiative of Vincent, himself, the Pusong Panalo Program seeks to aid underserved public schools nationwide through interventions that address both immediate needs and structural gaps: solar panels for schools with limited access to electricity; livelihood packages for teachers; grocery support for students; classroom renovations; and assorted learning equipment. The program aspires to reach at least 10,000 students in 30 public schools around the archipelago by 2028.

The Puregold Channel on YouTube serves as the company’s hub for its “retailtainment” strategy, an integrated content ecosystem spanning free digital series, music collaborations with leading OPM artists, and original Filipino storytelling through the annual Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival. The channel has surpassed 300,000 subscribers, earning YouTube’s Silver Play Button and establishing itself as one of the most robust brand-owned media platforms in Philippine retail.

But the metric that matters most is not just Puregold Channel‘s subscriber growth. Vincent’s success with these retailtainment ventures has allowed him to direct more resources towards one of the company’s strongest advocacies. Every view on the channel translates into revenue, and every peso of that revenue is reinvested in public education. With this model, audience engagement is no longer a vanity metric; it is a funding mechanism. Performance drives purpose, scale enables service.

For Vincent Co, the convergence of business growth and social investment is not a communications narrative but a leadership mandate. Retailtainment, in this context, is not merely a growth lever, but a means to mobilize capital toward outcomes that endure beyond quarterly performance.

Under Vincent Co’s stewardship, Puregold content with a social impact is not treated as a byproduct of success, but as one of its clearest indicators.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

