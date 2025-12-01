Puregold Price Club, Inc., a dependable ally of Filipino MSMEs, has assured sari-sari store owners of consistent support amid concerns that the proliferation of new types of neighborhood stores could eventually lead to the demise of the humble tindahan.

The supermarket chain, which provides MSMEs more affordable yet quality goods, emphasized that sari-sari stores are more than just a business. Instead, they are an important pillar in Filipino neighborhoods and an institution in Philippine society that could never be replaced or replicated.

“We understand that our sari-sari store owners might be worried about the rise of modern retail formats and how customer habits have evolved. But we are confident that with our full support, the neighborhood tindahans are here to stay,” said Vincent Co, Puregold president.

“Sari-sari stores are an indispensable part of Filipino community life. They are more than just a place where you go to buy something you need. It is the community’s anchor and a hub for human connection. I could not imagine a future where Filipino neighborhoods no longer have sari-sari stores,” Vincent said.

Vincent underscored that convenience stores and sari-sari stores each serve unique customer needs and could coexist.

While modern stores offer efficiency, the tindahan offers something vital and distinctly Filipino: trust, social exchange, and hyper-local knowledge.

Such special role of sari-sari stores takes the spotlight in Puregold’s recently launched digital campaign that pays tribute to the local tindahan.

The campaign features the sari-sari store’s role as a community’s ever-reliable navigator and search engine, where people go for directions or ask about a neighborhood event. It also showcases the resilience of neighborhood tindahans through many challenges.

Today, sari-sari stores continue to serve as a lifeline for Filipinos, selling in tingi or small portions which make daily necessities more accessible and affordable to Filipino families.

“You can never put a price on the level of trust and relationship that Filipinos are able to build with their neighborhood sari-sari store. This human element is the ultimate competitive advantage that ensures that the tindahan will always remain relevant,” Vincent said.

Puregold is calling on sari-sari store owners to boost their business by joining the Tindahan ni Aling Puring Program (TNAP), which provides tools and support needed for store owners to compete and thrive.

TNAP, which recently marked the milestone of having 1 million members, provides sari-sari store owners access to high-quality goods at competitive prices, complete assortment of products, special discounts and rewards, and entrepreneurship training.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.