AMID RISING cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the Philippines, film and events production company Mentorque Productions is bringing back the White Party Manila, an iconic Pride Month celebration that went into hibernation in 2014.

Back in 2001, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community came together and held the first edition of White Party Manila, which was meant to promote local businesses in Manila’s district of Malate, fight for their advocacies, and educate people about gender equality. Over time, it became the largest annual gathering of LGBT+ Filipinos in Metro Manila.

Held every June in time for Pride Month at the corner of Julio Nakpil and Maria Orosa Streets, it used to have dance floors, DJ sets, and live performances. Later iterations had it in clubs in Ortigas, until complications in organizing brought the event to a halt.

With the theme “Reignite,” White Party Manila will return in 2026, to take place on June 27 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

At the media launch on May 9, Mentorque Productions and HIV advocacy group LoveYourself, Inc., revealed that the return of the iconic gathering will be “grounded in a deeper commitment to community care, health, wellness, and empowerment.”

LoveYourself provides HIV testing and treatment services to Filipinos nationwide.

“None of our programs would be possible without those who share about us and use platforms to reach a bigger audience,” said Dr. Ronivin G. Pagtakhan, LoveYourself founder, at the media launch.

“There’s always an increase of HIV cases every year, every day, which is sad. When the cases of HIV are high, it’s scary because it’s an epidemic in the country and our surveillance here is passive,” he explained. “But those who get tested get to be part of the statistic. Since it’s rising, that means more and more people are actually getting tested and gaining access to life-saving programs.”

In addition to HIV treatments like pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis, LoveYourself has also been providing free treatments for tuberculosis. They also offer counseling for LGBT+ Filipinos facing mental health challenges, including transgender people who require transitioning counselling.

CHANGING COMMUNITY

Mentorque Productions unveiled a lineup of White Party Manila ambassadors, each with their own spheres of influence in the local LGBT+ community, led by actress-comedienne Vice Ganda.

The ambassadors include vlogger Mimiyuuuh, celebrity couple Joey and Angie Mead King, actress-host Jervi Wrightson, actor John “Sweet” Lapus, singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra, director and theater actor Andoy Ranay, actor Alex Diaz, and actresses Janella Salvador and Klea Pineda.

There will also be a fashion collection by designer Bang Pineda, to complement the White Party Manila’s aesthetic.

John Bryan Diamante, founder and chief executive officer of Mentorque Productions, told BusinessWorld that the party brings together “world-class production and inclusive programming at a time when community gatherings are needed the most.”

“Twelve years ago, the community was really strong. We all knew each other better,” he said, on the sidelines of the media launch. “I think in this chaotic social media landscape, this event harkens back to that. The Gen Zs especially can have real connections and meet people in their community.”

Because White Party Manila started out as a safe space, its role in today’s fractured world is to be “a vehicle for this sense of belonging.”

To reach the Gen Z crowd, performers that will grace the White Party stage include pop band Ben&Ben, singer-songwriter Maki, rapper Gloc-9, and drag performer Marina Summers. The organizers assured that many drag queens will be making an appearance, with Miss Jade So offering a taste of her magic at the media launch.

“The culture of rave parties, we’ll bring that in as well. Overall, it will present a mixture of Pinoy pop culture,” Mr. Diamante said.

He added that they are hoping to have 15,000 to 20,000 attendees at the World Trade Center. In its peak years, the event always drew over 10,000.

For Mr. Pagtakhan, guiding the younger generation in terms of both sexual identity and sexual health is the way to strengthen the LGBT+ community in the Philippines.

Mr. Diamante said that the reason the White Party is white is because it’s a coming together of all the colors of the rainbow, with no bias for anyone.

“It’s to show that we’re together, that we’re united,” he explained. “And when they see all the icons that will be there, it will show that the LGBTQIA+ community are also movers and shakers of this country.”

The full lineup of performers will be revealed soon. Tickets — priced at P1,500 for general admission, P2,000 for walk-ins, and P7,000 for VIP access — are available via Ticket2Me. — Brontë H. Lacsamana