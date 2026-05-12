MANILA WATER Co., Inc. is set to build a P450-million transmission pipeline project aimed at supporting future water supply requirements in Rizal and nearby areas.

In a statement on Monday, the East Zone concessionaire said the nine-kilometer pipeline would serve as a raw water transmission facility for the planned Pasig Water Treatment Plant, which is expected to be energized within the next five years.

The Antipolo Pipeline project will run from the Boso-Boso Reservoir through the NHA Access Road and New Access Road before extending to Teresa via Roman-Rojas Road.

The project will involve pipe laying, tunneling works, asphalt pavement restoration and the construction of a pipe bridge.

Manila Water said the development would be carried out in accordance with engineering, safety and environmental standards.

“We are building infrastructure today with the next decades in mind,” Manila Water Communication Affairs Group Director Jeric T. Sevilla, Jr. said. “Investing early in transmission assets allows us to future-proof our system, improve reliability and ensure readiness as new water sources come online and climate pressures continue to intensify.”

The company said the pipeline forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen water system resilience against recurring dry spells and future El Niño events.

“By expanding conveyance capacity and reducing potential system constraints, the company is reinforcing its ability to manage water resources under increasingly variable climate conditions,” it said.

Manila Water supplies more than 7.8 million customers across the east zone of Metro Manila, including parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, San Juan and portions of Quezon City and Manila, as well as several municipalities in Rizal province.

Shares of the company fell 20 centavos to close at P44.70 each on the local bourse. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera