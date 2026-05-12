2GO GROUP, INC. has partnered with Vallacar Transit, Inc., operator of the Ceres Liner bus network, to deploy shuttle services linking port terminals to key transport hubs as the logistics firm expands its integrated travel network.

“We hope that through this collaboration, we enable not only regular travelers and groups, but also entrepreneurs and communities to access more destinations across the Philippines,” Francis John O. Chua, 2GO senior assistant vice-president and business unit head, said in a statement on Monday.

Under the partnership, Ceres Liner buses will transport 2GO passengers from port terminals to designated drop-off points.

The initial route will connect Nasipit Port to a Ceres terminal in Butuan City, with additional routes planned for Cebu City and Cagayan de Oro.

“This partnership strengthens access for passengers traveling to and from nearby provinces, making it easier for more Filipinos to connect to key ports and continue their journeys across islands,” Vallacar Transit Vice-President for Legal Collin Derk Y. Isidto said.

Passengers may reserve shuttle seats before disembarking, enabling direct transfers from ports to bus terminals.

2GO said the arrangement seeks to improve end-to-end passenger mobility and support more efficient transfers between sea and land transport services.

“This partnership reflects 2GO’s continued push to strengthen its logistics and travel ecosystem by connecting sea and land transport services,” the company said.

“By integrating mobility solutions, the company aims to deliver a more seamless travel experience while expanding its role as a comprehensive transport and logistics provider,” it added.

Earlier this year, 2GO said it expects to sustain growth on the back of steady passenger demand and advance bookings despite higher fuel costs that continue to weigh on sea travel operations.

The company has also identified freight, express delivery and e-commerce logistics as key growth drivers amid rising online shopping activity.

2GO posted a 28% increase in net income to P1.05 billion in 2025 from a year earlier, while revenue rose 6% to P18.9 billion. — Ashley Erika O. Jose