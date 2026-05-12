BANK of the Philippine Islands’ (BPI) green auto loan portfolio more than doubled in 2025 amid increasing demand for sustainable mobility.

Last year, BPI’s total green vehicle financing portfolio expanded by 145%, with electric vehicle (EV) financing surging by 219% and hybrid vehicle financing increasing by 136%.

“More Filipinos today are becoming mindful of both their financial and environmental impact when choosing a vehicle,” BPI Retail Lending and Bancassurance Group Head Dexter Lloyd C. Cuajotor said in a statement on Monday.

“Through BPI’s E-Vehicle Financing, we aim to support customers who want to shift to hybrid or electric vehicles by making ownership more accessible and manageable, while helping them enjoy the long-term savings and sustainability benefits these vehicles offer.”

The bank said it expects demand for e-vehicle financing to be supported by rising fuel prices, expanding EV infrastructure, and growing environmental awareness.

BPI’s green auto loan portfolio is mainly driven by its Auto Loan E-Vehicle Financing program, which offers payment terms of up to 60 months.

“The program aims to make eco-friendly mobility more accessible, while enabling motorists to benefit from long-term savings on fuel and maintenance,” it said.

As part of its sustainability commitments, the bank has also added EV charging facilities in select branches nationwide to support customers who have transitioned to electric mobility.

In Metro Manila, charging facilities are available at its branches in Magallanes South, BF Parañaque, Commonwealth, C3-A Mabini, and Grace Park 11th Avenue.

In Visayas, the bank also added EV charging facilities in the Bacolod-Capitol Subdivision, Cebu-Capitol, Cebu-Jones, Cebu-North Reclamation, Iloilo-Solis, Iloilo-General Luna Highway, Negros-Kabankalan, and Silay branches.

For Mindanao, these are available in its Cagayan de Oro–Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro-Main, Cagayan de Oro-Cogon, and Davao-Main branches.

BPI’s net income rose by 1.7% year on year to P16.9 billion in the first quarter, backed by continued growth in its loan portfolio and strong fee-based earnings.

Its shares dropped by 50 centavos or 0.57% to close at P87.55 each on Monday. — Aaron Michael C. Sy