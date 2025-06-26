WESTERN UNION has appointed Ricardo Alair as its new director for the Philippines, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Palau.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ricardo to Western Union. His extensive experience in financial services and telecoms, paired with a sharp understanding of the local market, makes him uniquely positioned to lead our operations in the Philippines and neighboring territories. Ricardo’s leadership will play a key role in enhancing our customer experience and driving meaningful impact across the communities we serve,” Western Union Regional Vice-President for Japan, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands Gregory Laurent said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is a privilege to join Western Union at such a transformative moment for the industry. The Philippines and surrounding markets have vibrant, fast-moving financial ecosystems and I am excited to drive Western Union’s next phase of innovation and progress. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to bring trusted, relevant solutions that truly support our customers as their needs evolve and grow,” Mr. Alair said.

His appointment comes as the company looks to accelerate its growth in the region to expand financial access for customers, Western Union said.

“With over 20 years of experience across financial services, telecommunications and business strategy, Alair brings a strong track record of innovation, operational excellence and sustainable growth,” it added.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Alair was deputy general manager at currency exchange company Lulu Money Philippines, leading the launch of its e-wallet business and overseeing startup operations, product development, and full-scale deployment.

He also spent more than 14 years at Globe Telecom, Inc., including eight years at e-wallet giant GCash, taking on senior leadership roles. — A.M.C. Sy