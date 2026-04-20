BYD PHILIPPINES held its biggest exhibit to date at the recently concluded Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), saying it showcased its “vision for an electrified and connected Philippines through a massive display of its full new energy vehicle (NEV) lineup and the introduction of two new vehicles.” Previewed were the BYD Atto 2 EV and BYD Sealion 7, slated for launch “later this year.”

“The BYD Atto 2 EV is a smart and stylish urban electric crossover. Perfectly sized for the modern Filipino family, the Atto 2 EV is designed to balance everyday utility with a chic, contemporary design,” said the company in a release.

Meanwhile, the BYD Sealion 7 is positioned as a “premium, performance-led electric SUV designed to thrill. It combines a bold, aerodynamic aesthetic with a sophisticated all-wheel drive system, offering a glimpse into the high-performance capabilities of the brand.” Interested customers may reserve at any BYD dealership for P50,000.

BYD said it also demonstrated how the electric transition is made possible through ACMobility’s integrated charging infrastructure. “We have continuously been building the ecosystem that makes electric travel a reality for every Filipino. By expanding the Philippine EV Spine, our nationwide network of over 160 charging locations and counting, we are eliminating range anxiety and fortifying the country’s readiness for EV adoption alongside BYD’s extensive lineup,” said ACMobility CEO Jaime Alfonso Zobel De Ayala.