DATA CENTER operator ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines has entered into a 10-year renewable energy (RE) supply agreement with MPower, the electricity supply arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), to power its two data center facilities.

“By securing long-term renewable energy, we are ensuring that the mission-critical platforms our customers depend on every day are powered by sustainable sources, keeping carbon neutrality at the core of our operations,” STT GDC Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Carlomagno E. Malana said in a statement on Sunday.

The company said it secured a 40.5-megawatt (MW) renewable energy supply for its STT Fairview and STT Cavite data center facilities.

STT GDC is a joint venture among Globe Telecom, Inc., Ayala Corp., and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. It operates seven data centers in the Philippines with a combined IT load of 150 MW.

The company said the partnership would support the country’s digital infrastructure by helping meet demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), and online platforms. It added that securing a green energy supply would help sustain digital infrastructure expansion.

“AI and digital services are evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the infrastructure supporting them must scale responsibly,” Mr. Malana said.

STT GDC Philippines is expanding its footprint to meet growing digital demand, the company said. Its STT Fairview 1 facility began operations in 2025, while STT GDC Cavite 2 is undergoing testing and commissioning.

STT GDC aims to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2030. In 2024, it expanded its renewable energy use to 78.5%, based on information from its website.

Earlier this year, Globe said it expects growth in its data center business after Singapore-based STT GDC secured new backing from global investment firms KKR and Singtel.

MPower holds more than a 35% share of the competitive retail electricity market within Meralco’s franchise area. It serves contestable customers, including large corporations.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose