The James Dyson Award is now open for 2026 entries, inviting the next generation of Filipino innovators to submit inventions tackling real-world challenges. The global design and engineering competition is open to all eligible university students and recent graduates.

Short-listed entries will be reviewed by national judging panels of design and engineering experts, including Dyson engineers. National winners will receive P398,280 and a chance to progress to the international stage. Sir James Dyson will select global winners to receive P2,390,230 and a platform to take their inventions to the next level.

The Award gives winners media exposure, international recognition, and the momentum for these young inventors to accelerate their ideas to commercialization.

“I established the James Dyson Award to encourage young ‘doers’ in life who are focused on solving the problems they see in the world, not grandstanding about them. It has been inspiring to see so many brilliant ideas from young design engineers, many of whom have gone on to build businesses and take their problem-solving ideas to people and markets all over the world. I look forward to judging this year’s submissions,” Sir James Dyson, founder of Dyson, said.

In 2025, the James Dyson Award marked its 20th year and received more than 2,100 inventions from young engineers worldwide, spanning solutions from health screening and household waste to disaster relief.

Over the years, the award has recognized Filipino national winners who have developed solutions that create meaningful change to the lives of many Filipinos in communities and classrooms.

In 2023, Make-Roscope addressed a common barrier in Filipino classrooms: the lack of accessible science equipment for hands-on learning. Invented by Jeremy De Leon, the device turns a smartphone or tablet into a powerful microscope, giving students a simple, intuitive way to explore the microscopic world.

SolAsin, the Philippines’ 2025 National Winner, was developed by John Carlo Reyes, a graduate of the University of the Philippines Diliman, to address the unpredictable and labor-intensive process of producing salt. The salt farming unit uses sun-driven evaporation in a compact, controlled setup to help small‑scale salt farmers produce higher‑quality, more consistent flaky salt, improving efficiency and livelihoods in coastal areas.

Entries can now be submitted via the James Dyson Award website, with the deadline set for midnight on July 15. University students and recent graduates of design and engineering subjects are eligible to apply. Entries must tackle a clear global problem, demonstrate a thoughtful design process, and showcase originality and technical feasibility.

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