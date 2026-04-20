As the 2030 deadline for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) approaches, Philippine social enterprises are being positioned as critical localized actors in the country’s development roadmap. With fewer than five years remaining, advocates suggest these community-based organizations are filling gaps in logistics, energy access, and employment that traditional sectors often struggle to reach.

While social enterprises are frequently categorized as niche players in national strategy, the Foundation for a Sustainable Society, Inc. (FSSI) argues that their “triple bottom line” (3BL) approach — prioritizing people, planet, and profit — offers a viable model for scalable development.

According to FSSI Executive Director Sixto Donato C. Macasaet, the 3BL strategy acts as an operating discipline. “We look at worker treatment, farmworker protections, and how business impacts people and the environment. Through this strategy, we help enterprises strengthen weaker areas of their triple bottom line so growth is both viable and responsible.”

Several cooperatives and enterprises across the archipelago have integrated this model into their operations. In Nueva Ecija, Kilusang Lima (5) Para sa Lahat Multipurpose Cooperative (K5 MPC) supports farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through microfinance, credit, production, trading, marketing, and rentals.

Kauyagan Savers Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Bukidnon improved access to affordable essentials through its grocery and co-op center. In Agusan del Sur, JMJ Solar Panel and Equipment Store brought clean energy to off-grid communities, enabling households and cooperatives to operate independently. Meanwhile in Cebu, Mandaue City Public Market Vendors Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MAVENCO) expanded livelihoods for public market vendors through financial services, training, and business support.

These innovations align with the Philippines’ Sustainable Development Goals, the country’s 2030 roadmap for inclusive and sustainable development, demonstrating the sector’s potential to advance national progress. From creating jobs and fostering community cohesion to improving access to essentials, expanding renewable energy, and empowering entrepreneurs, social enterprises can help achieve 2030 targets like reducing unemployment (SDG 8.5), ensuring food access (SDG 2.1), providing electricity (SDG 7.1), and promoting inclusion (SDG 10.2).

To formalize this sector’s contribution, FSSI is currently advocating for institutional frameworks, like the Poverty Reduction through Social Enterprises (PRESENT) Bill. The proposed legislation seeks to establish a Social Enterprise Registry, providing these organizations with a clear legal identity and easier integration into national development programs.

Under its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, FSSI reported it will focus on upgrading technology and staff capabilities to better support these enterprises. The organization also maintains partnerships with broader movements, such as Zero Poverty 2030 (ZeP2030), to help translate national goals into tangible actions in communities.

By 2026 and beyond, FSSI will continue to equip social enterprises with the tools, partnerships, and guidance to lead and drive a more equitable and sustainable Philippines.

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