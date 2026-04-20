NEW MARKET ENTRANT Deepal introduced its Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) technology, designed specifically for real-world Philippine driving conditions. REEV is said “to deliver the benefits of electric mobility while addressing range anxiety and infrastructure limitations, positioning it as a practical and forward-looking solution for Filipino motorists.”

Deepal introduced a battery electric vehicle version of the S05 (P1.588 million) and an REEV variant priced at P1.688 million. Also introduced was the G318 REEV (P2.6 million).

Previewed was the upcoming S07, which is seen to reinforce Deepal’s “long-term product roadmap and commitment to expanding its EV portfolio in the Philippines.” Autohub Group President and newly appointed Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) President Willy Tee Ten said, “With high fuel prices, the right time to shift to electric vehicles is now.” Autohub Group was recently confirmed as the exclusive distributor of Deepal in the Philippines.