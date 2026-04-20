GAC INTERNATIONAL Philippines, Inc. officially launched the GS8 HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) at the Manila International Auto Show, alongside previews of the E8 HEV and the 2026 Emzoom. The brand also revealed the pricing for the GN8 PHEV.

The GS8 HEV is “engineered to deliver a refined driving experience for those who value sustainability, power, and versatility. Whether in the city or on more demanding terrain, it is built to perform with confidence while maintaining comfort and control.” Its exterior bears the brand’s “Star Diamond” design ethos, melding strength with elegance. A 2-3-2 seating setup gets premium leather with diamond stitching. The front seats are power-adjustable with memory and ventilation functions for added comfort, while the second row provides generous legroom and flexibility.

Powering the GS8 HEV is GAC’s 2.0T Mega Wave Powertrain paired with the fourth-generation Toyota Hybrid System, delivering a maximum output of 140kW and 320Nm of torque.

Equipped with an intelligent E-Four 4WD system, the GS8 HEV offers multiple driving modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Off-road). Convenience features include a 14.6-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument cluster. It supports seamless smartphone integration and features a premium 10-speaker Alpine sound system.

The GAC GS8 HEV has an introductory price of P2.338 million.