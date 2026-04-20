BAIC PHILIPPINES introduced the BAIC B40e Trailmaster rEV at the recent MIAS, saying that the release signals a “bold new chapter in electrified off-road mobility.” A plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the off-roader is said to “(redefine) rugged mobility for the modern Filipino driver.” Its setup is expected to deliver a combined range of over 1,200km, with an ability to run on EV mode for up to 152km.

“For longer journeys, the plug-in hybrid system seamlessly extends the range while delivering stronger power and torque. This makes it highly suited for Philippine conditions, where traffic, distance, and road variety all play a role,” said BAIC Philippines in a release.

Priced at P2.888 million, the B40e Trailmaster rEV joins the similarly electrified BAIC B30e Dune Hybrid, priced at P1.479 million (for the 4×2) and P1.788 million (4×4). Also at the show were the BAIC B60 Beaumont Hybrid, with a promo price starting at P2.878 million, the B60 Beaumont rEV P3.398 million, and the BAIC B80 Wagon Special Edition (P4 million). For more information on models, dealerships, and after-sales support, visit https://baic.ph/.