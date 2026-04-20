THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will expand the government’s P20-per-kilo subsidized rice program by opening about 900 additional selling sites, following a funding and supply agreement between state-owned Food Terminal, Inc. (FTI) and the National Food Authority (NFA).

In a statement on Sunday, the DA said the new outlets will be established in priority and high-need areas, including Capiz, Bukidnon, Cebu, Cotabato, and Catanduanes.

According to the DA, the FTI-NFA agreement also covers procurement of around 1.8 million 50-kilogram sacks of well-milled rice, supported by a P3-billion allocation under the government’s P10-billion “Rice for All” program.

The DA said part of the funding will also be used to expand palay (unmilled rice) procurement to support farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the expansion is intended to improve access to affordable rice as transport costs continue to affect retail prices.

“We have sufficient food supply, but elevated fuel and logistics costs are pushing market prices to levels that further pressure the budgets of many Filipinos,” he said.

As of the first quarter of 2026, the program had 932 outlets, including KADIWA stores, NFA warehouses, local government units, National Government agencies, and FTI-accredited sellers, the DA said.

It added that the program had served 6.45 million beneficiaries as of April 7. Eligible beneficiaries include senior citizens, 4Ps households, solo parents, persons with disabilities, and selected farmers and fisherfolk.

The DA said the program’s expansion also includes longer operating hours to improve beneficiaries’ access to subsidized rice. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel