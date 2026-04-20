RUSTAN’S gave a taste of its summer offerings at a fashion show at Rustan’s Makati on April 17 that unveiled their summer campaign, “Beneath the Riviera Sun.”

While the word “riviera” comes from Italy (it means “coastline”), it’s become more closely associated with its neighbor, France and its southeastern coast. Either way, wherever there’s a shoreline, one can wear Riviera-style fashions.

The show began with a white embroidered blouse paired with jean shorts and a luxury wicker bag from Rodo. Next came three flower-sprigged dresses in different cuts: one was draped on one shoulder like on a Greek statue, the other one had a high neck and cap sleeves but a tiered skirt, while the last one had a bit of a plunging neckline. Darker dresses and a matching set appeared, more appropriate for evening, when there’s less sun. After this was a heavily embroidered pink coat from Criselda, but paired with a green swimsuit.

It’s a little more staid with the men: think a taupe chore jacket with a white T-shirt and jeans, then a crumpled sky-blue linen shirt. A couple came out in matching pink shirts and white pants, showing that the color travels between sexes. Kids were in on the fun too: there was a boy in beige separates looking like he was wearing a safari suit, flanked by a girl in a shift dress with a red pattern. Finally, a family in white and navy came out on the runway.

In a statement, the store said, “Rustan’s presents more than just a seasonal update. It offers a complete expression of summer living, where style, experience, and atmosphere come together in a way that feels effortless, refined, and distinctly its own.” — JL Garcia