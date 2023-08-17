CITED in Asia’s 50 Best Discovery List, the Raging Bull Chophouse and Bar at Shangri-La at the Fort knows its steaks. You should meet their burgers.

A sister brand, Raging Bull Burgers, has just opened its doors at Shangri-La Plaza on Aug. 10.

We met two of their burgers recently, namely, the Kickass (the names might be PG-13; beers brewed exclusively by Nipa Brewery for them are also available), made with 1/3 lb. Angus beef patty, iceberg lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and Raging Bull sauce; and the Raging Wagyu, 1/3 lb. Australian Wagyu beef patty, braised onions, chili chutney, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle. Both burgers were especially satisfying, especially with their quality and that price — at about P350, while premium burgers in the city can clock up to P450 or higher.

While the beef is imported, sustainable diners can sigh a bit easier: most of the ingredients used in the store are sourced from local farmers, while the utensils are made biodegradable cornstarch.

Other items in the menu include The Mighty Beast (US Angus beef patty, griddle maple bacon, aged cheddar, spicy beer mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle toppings), Kickin’ Chicken (grilled chicken, smoky bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, and Raging Bull homemade BBQ sauce), Naked Fish (fried grouper fillet, criolla and romaine lettuce, and tartar sauce), and a vegan option, The Clean Slate (squash patty, iceberg lettuce, cauliflower parsley tabbouleh, and a vegan BBQ sauce). All of these are topped off with a bun (also locally sourced) made from corn, which, while giving the burger a sweetish note, is also firmer — which keeps the burger more intact as you hold it between your hands.

The patties are made from choice cuts of brisket, rump, and wagyu; a callback to the fancier steakhouse with which the burger joint shares its name. Soh del Rosario, Director of Marketing Communications at Shangri-La at The Fort outlined the close relationship within the brands during the launch. “It’s on the premium side. When you say Raging Bull, consumers can be assured that it’s premium quality beef.” He adds, “It’s the Shangri-La brand. Five-star quality.”

Raging Bull is located at the ground floor of the North Wing of Shangri-La Plaza Mall in Mandaluyong. — Joseph L. Garcia